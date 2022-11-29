NFL World Reacts To Jeff Saturday's One Regret

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday suffered his first loss as an NFL head coach on Monday night.

The Indianapolis Colts fell in a closely-contested 24-17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Monday Night Football.

Saturday — who notably lacks coaching experience — admits that he didn't handle the final minutes of last night's game in the best way.

On Tuesday, Saturday told reporters that he wishes he'd called a timeout after Matt Ryan's late-game scramble on the Colts' final drive. He said his coaching staff was in "disarray" while watching the play back on film.

“It's a learning experience. I did not meet my expectations,” Saturday said, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Saturday.

"The admission means accountability and his players will appreciate that," one fan wrote.

"Dude literally learning how to coach on the job in the middle of the season lol," another added.

"Love the accountability after getting a chance to look back," another said.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took a load of criticism when he hired Saturday as interim head coach earlier this year. Saturday has no coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level.

Saturday has proven himself as a good leader of men, but he clearly has a ways to go when it comes to coaching strategy.