NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jeudy Punishment Decision

The NFL has elected to not suspend Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for his on-field outburst during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The outburst saw Jeudy take his helmet off on the field and make contact with an official.

He's facing fines for multiple violations, but will not be suspended.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this punishment (or lack thereof).

"NFL cutting him slack because his QB stinks lmfao," one fan wrote.

"2 systems for punishment in the nfl. There’s needs to be some consistency in this league," another said.

"Surprised there’s not a suspension here for Jeudy," another added.

In addition to this explosion of anger, Jeudy also exploded for a career day — reeling in eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos lost 34-28, moving their season record to 3-10.