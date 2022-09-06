NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Admission On Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an honest admission that had the NFL world talking.

"If anybody is thinking we have more said about us, more visibility…that’s exactly what I’m trying to do," he said. "I want to keep them talking about the Cowboys. If we got them talking about us, we’re doing our job."

Some fans think that Jones is admitting that winning isn't the ultimate goal.

"JJ basically just told on himself about how winning is not the ultimate goal but staying relevant is," one fan said.

"This is why if this thing goes off the rails you can miss me blaming Dak, the players or even McCarthy. This is on two people. And they're the two who can't be fired, released or traded," another fan said about Jerry and (possibly) Stephen Jones.

"I was always one to say these guys care more about winning than they do their image, even if they care about their image WAYYYY TOOO much, but the guy running the team pretty much just proved me wrong," a third fan said.

Jones clearly cares about fielding a winning football team. However, he also very clearly wants to continue to sell tickets and make sure his team is the most-valued franchise in the NFL - which it is.