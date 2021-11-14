The Dallas Cowboys shellacked the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas rebounded from a surprising loss to Denver last weekend, taking care of business at home this Sunday.

When’s the last time the Cowboys played this well?

Dallas owner Jerry Jones can’t remember – and he’s been around some pretty great teams (though not quite as many as of late…).

When’s the last time Jerry Jones has seen a Cowboys team play this well? “I can’t remember.” pic.twitter.com/QmJ4tLhg30 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2021

That’s quite the admission from the Dallas Cowboys owner.

Fans took to Twitter to debate Jones’ answer.

“I mean 2016 cowboys were dominating week in and week out,” one fan tweeted.

“Not like this tho,” another fan replied.

The 2016 Cowboys won 11 straight games, but weren’t quite as dominant as this year’s team has been – at least not as dominant as they were on Sunday.

Of course, fans are pointing out that the 1990s Cowboys had some pretty dominant teams.

“Well there was the 93 SB, they beat the Bills 52-17,” one fan pointed out.

If this year’s Cowboys team can be anywhere close to as dominant as the early 1990s Cowboys teams were, Jones will likely be a very happy man.