NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones Decision On Terrell Owens

Jerry Jones has completely shut down the recent rumors about a reunion with Terrell Owens.

Earlier this week, Owens' agent said T.O. has been in contact with Jones about a possible return to the NFL gridiron.

During his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan, the longtime Dallas Cowboys owner denied ever speaking to the 49-year-old retired wide receiver.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent. And I will not seriously consider it," Jones said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"We all knew for past few years T.O. Was missing a few screws!" one fan wrote.

"I was told the Cowboys were a clown organization for a thing that never happened," another said.

"The fact that ppl took this seriously to begin with is hysterical!" another added.

Owens, 49, last suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. If he were to sign with a team, he would become the oldest player in NFL history.