NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones 'Dilemma' News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brought up a head-scratching possibility when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The longtime team executive suggested that Cooper Rush has the potential to play well enough that there could be a "dilemma" when Dak Prescott is healthy enough to return to the field.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones asked.

A reporter then followed up and asked if he would want that dilemma.

"Of course I would," Jones responded.

Jones compared this scenario to when Prescott stepped in for an injured Tony Romo during his rookie season in 2016.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Jones.

"This makes my head hurt. If he, in any minuscule way, suggests that Dak vs Cooper would ever be a thing, then he is dumping a truckload of $100 bills into a landfill every year that Prescott is signed," one analyst wrote.

"People, he's simply saying that he would love for Rush to get out there and play just as good as Dak can. Come on. Quit being so negative," another fan said.

"He can’t just say he wants Rush to play well can he? Instead he is intentionally creating an issue around the cowboys qb position for the sole purpose of attention. God Jerry sucks," another added.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. But unlike Prescott in 2016, the former undrafted quarterback won't have 10 games to prove himself as a starting QB.

Dak is expected to return to the field as soon as Week 4 or 5. Just 10 days after undergoing surgery on his broken thumb, the Cowboys' QB1 was back on the practice field on Thursday.

Perhaps Jones is just trying to instill some competitive fire in Prescott as he fights his way back to full health.

The Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3.