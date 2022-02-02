The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Admission

A closeup of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the Brian Flores lawsuit Wednesday. Speaking to USA Today, Jones admitted the NFL certainly has things it needs to improve on.

Telling Jori Epstein, “I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better.”

Jones’ comments got plenty of response on social media.

“Trying to put out the fire before it burns everything down,” one user said of Jones. Adding, “He’s not slick.”

“The Dallas Cowboys have never had a black head coach,” another said. “Just one black offensive coordinator and one black defensive coordinator under Jerry Jones ownership.”

“Happily surprised by Mr. Jones!” said Chester Pitts.

“Says the same man who made a mockery of the hiring process not too long ago,” remarked Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobieski.

“This seems….kinda big coming from Jerry Jones after that NFL statement yesterday,” replied Damien Woody.

“Smoking gun right here,” another user commented. “JERRY JONES sees a problem. Wow.”

Jerry Jones’ first response: A real answer,” tweeted Mike Silver. “The first response of the NFL: A [expletive] statement saying it’s ‘without merit.'” Adding, “The NFL office should follow the lead of this owner and get its [expletive] together.”

Definitely a developing story that will dominate the NFL offseason.

