NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Admission

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the Brian Flores lawsuit Wednesday. Speaking to USA Today, Jones admitted the NFL certainly has things it needs to improve on.

Telling Jori Epstein, “I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better.”

EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones responds to Brian Flores' lawsuit vs. the NFL. “I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better." (via @JoriEpstein)https://t.co/5Yk5EuM1rz — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 2, 2022

Jones’ comments got plenty of response on social media.

“Trying to put out the fire before it burns everything down,” one user said of Jones. Adding, “He’s not slick.”

Trying to put out the fire before it burns everything down. He's not slick. https://t.co/JnBnQgCtTB — NewDemocrat4Life (@reesetheone1) February 2, 2022

“The Dallas Cowboys have never had a black head coach,” another said. “Just one black offensive coordinator and one black defensive coordinator under Jerry Jones ownership.”

The Dallas Cowboys have never had a black head coach. Just one black offensive coordinator and one black defensive coordinator under Jerry Jones ownership https://t.co/wrBVJu2N19 — Garrett Reilly (@reillygarrett2) February 2, 2022

“Happily surprised by Mr. Jones!” said Chester Pitts.

“Says the same man who made a mockery of the hiring process not too long ago,” remarked Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobieski.

Says the same man who made a mockery of the hiring process not too long ago. https://t.co/WrFi0HaTSO — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 2, 2022

“This seems….kinda big coming from Jerry Jones after that NFL statement yesterday,” replied Damien Woody.

This seems….kinda big coming from Jerry Jones after that NFL statement yesterday https://t.co/to8AS21AxE — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 2, 2022

“Smoking gun right here,” another user commented. “JERRY JONES sees a problem. Wow.”

Smoking gun right here. JERRY JONES sees a problem. Wow. https://t.co/Wx0K5k98YS — Mike C. (@MC_Proper) February 2, 2022

“Jerry Jones’ first response: A real answer,” tweeted Mike Silver. “The first response of the NFL: A [expletive] statement saying it’s ‘without merit.'” Adding, “The NFL office should follow the lead of this owner and get its [expletive] together.”

Jerry Jones' first response: A real answer. The first response of the @NFL: A bullshit statement saying it's "without merit." The NFL office should follow the lead of this owner and get its shit together. https://t.co/zgwrukZ0yh — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 2, 2022

Definitely a developing story that will dominate the NFL offseason.