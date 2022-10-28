NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones, Odell Beckham Jr News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones had some some nice things to say about OBJ — referencing his iconic one-handed catch with the New York Giants. In the process, he brought up one of the more painful memories in recent Cowboys history.

"He made the greatest catch I've seen, other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay. Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot," Jones said, per team insider Jon Machota.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Jones.

"Same Jerry. But you the only one of us that can actually sign him," one fan wrote.

"JERRY DONT PLAY WITH MY EMOTIONS," another said.

"The all-time undisputed king of soundbytes," another added.

Jones was of course referencing Dez Bryant's would-be touchdown catch in the 2014 Divisional game against the Green Bay Packers. The play was originally called a completed catch, but was later overturned on a challenge.

This non-catch is still one of the most highly-debated calls in recent postseason memory.

Beckham is still a free agent as he recovers from the ACL tear he suffered in this past season's Super Bowl. The Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible team interested in acquiring the veteran pass catcher.