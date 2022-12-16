NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Odell Beckham Jr. Prediction

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency saga continues to undulate.

The veteran wide receiver was originally expected to return to the field sometime in mid-November, but recent reports are pointing toward a return for the start of the 2023 season.

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones re-opened the door for a possible OBJ return during this year's postseason.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said, per USA Today Sports. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this confident prediction from Jones.

"This whole thing has been nuts but I said a couple of days ago that Jerry sounded like he was talking about when not IF," one fan wrote.

"The fact that OBJ is still on jerrys mind makes me believe he’s coming to Dallas," another said.

"Ugh. I thought we moved on from this," another added.

"I don’t understand why anymore," another wrote.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL during his Super Bowl victory with the Rams back in February. The Cowboys have made the strongest push to land him in free agency, but reportedly backed off after getting discouraging medical results on his knee.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.