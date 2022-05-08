NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones, Papa John's Story

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A wild Jerry Jones-Papa John's story is trending on social media this weekend.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Dallas Cowboys owner had recruited the then-pizza empire specialist to help him oust NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Seriously.

"It was clear in 2017 that Jerry Jones had recruited former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter for a fight against Roger Goodell. Last month, Schnatter got very candid about what Jones and Dan Snyder were hoping to achieve -- Goodell's firing," Pro Football Talk wrote.

“Snyder and Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired. This is like . . . the first of November, end of October. They called and said, ‘You need to take this guy out. You’re the number one sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s franchisee and sponsor]. We hate Goodell.'”

NFL fans are now speculating on social media.

Goodell, of course, remains the commissioner of the National Football League.