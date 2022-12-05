NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Punishment Admission

On Sunday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Ezekiel Elliott did not get the start due to a disciplinary issue with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones said if it were up to him, that punishment wouldn't have happened.

“There was a little issue he had with his coach and some discipline issues — being tardy for a meeting or a phone going off or something serious, relative to Zeke, but I won’t get into that, but I’m not giving out that punishment,” Jones said, per team insider Michael Gehlken. “I’d be a lot more lenient than that.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Jones.

"Jerry will always find a way to ruin us," one fan wrote.

"Winning is one helluva antidote. Good times for all," another added.

"Gotta be so annoying dealing with this guy always talking," another said.

Despite not making the start on Sunday night, Elliott paced the Cowboys with 17 carries and notched 77 yards and one touchdown in his team's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys are now 9-3 on the season.