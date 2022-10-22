NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones, Trade News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines for several different reasons.

During a radio interview, Jones admitted to having a heated exchange with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. But that's not all.

He was also asked about the San Francisco 49ers trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey and if the Cowboys were thinking about any moves. Jerry revealed the team isn't looking at anything right now.

"Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment," Jones said. "Not one move. But could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could."

Fans aren't thrilled with the teams inaction.

"Jerry think we a joke," one fan said.

"This is an inexcusable response given the WRs known to be available right now," another fan said.

"Translation: We don’t want to improve," said another.

The good news for the Cowboys is that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is finally back. He should be able to provide a lift for the offense, even if the team doesn't end up making a trade.