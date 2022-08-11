NFL World Reacts To Jets' Big Free Agency Signing

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Duane Brown #76 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Jets are adding an offensive lineman.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets have signed free agent tackle Duane Brown. This comes after they lost Mekhi Becton earlier this week to a knee injury that will keep him out long-term.

This comes after Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that Brown and the Jets had a mutual interest in one another.

Brown spent the last five seasons protecting Russell Wilson in Seattle before his contract expired at the end of last season. He's extremely durable as he's only missed four games in the last four seasons and has made 203 total starts at left tackle in his career.

NFL fans/media members are happy that this deal was able to get this done.

"Cannot overstate the significance of this move. Brown and Fant now starting tackles, vs having Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell opposite Fant. And considering Edoga’s camp struggles, as well as the fact Mitchell shouldn’t be starting day one, this is a big-time move by JD," one fan tweeted.

Brown is set to be New York's starting left tackle moving forward.