NFL World Reacts To Jets' Major Loss On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have a must-win game against the Detroit Lions today and will already be without quarterback Mike White. But they were just dealt a loss that might be even more impactful on the outcome.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is going to miss today's game with a calf injury. Williams left last week's game against the Bills early and did not practice all week.

Williams leads the Jets in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hits and is widely expected to be voted to his first Pro Bowl this season. He also ranks among the top defensive tackles in the NFL and might be an All-Pro selection at the end of the year.

Jets fans are understandably concerned for their chances of winning today now that Williams is out. Though some believe that it may have been the smart move with a short week on the way:

The 2022 NFL season has seen the New York Jets go from having the worst defense in the league last year to having a top 6 unit this year. Quinnen Williams has been a huge part of that.

The Jets defense has arguably been the biggest factor in their success this season because it has bailed out their struggling offense on many occasions.

Can the Jets beat the Lions without Williams?