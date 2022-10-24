NFL World Reacts To Jets' Massive Injury News

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets might've gotten the win on Sunday, but at what cost?

Shortly after news came down that rookie running back Breece Hall would be out for the season, coach Robert Saleh that offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is also done after suffering a triceps injury.

The NFL world reacted to the 5-2 Jets' awful injury luck on Monday.

"Jets and Giants are literally cursed with injuries yet continue to win it’s unbelievable," one user said.

"Oh f--- hate that big time," another fan replied.

"Jack Conklin [shrugs]," tweeted a Browns analyst.

"[Arguably] the two most consistent offensive players done for the year," Ari Meirov followed-up. "Just awful."

"Conklin for Moore. Get it done," another replied.

"That + Breece is devastating."

"Wow this is a brutal day for the Jets," another user said.

New York just hit a massive wall of adversity. We'll see if they can pick up the pieces with a tough game against the Patriots next week.