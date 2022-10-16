NFL World Reacts To Jets' Performance At Lambeau Field

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers everything they could handle and got one of their most impactful win in years.

The Packers were 8-point favorites and had won 15 straight home games coming into this one. But that meant nothing as the Jets defense held the team to just three points in the first half and just one touchdown in the second half en route to a 27-10 win.

New York didn't even need Zach Wilson to do much as he only went 10/18 for 110 yards. The real workhorse on offense was rookie running back Breece Hall, who had over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

But the defense and special teams did the heavy lifting, forcing several key turnovers including a blocked punt in the third quarter that resulted in a Jets TD.

Jets fans and the wider football world are celebrating the team and their big win. Just about everyone is saying the same thing: They're for real.

It's been seven years since the Jets were 4-2 after six games in an NFL season and over a decade since they were in the playoffs.

There's still a ton of season and some extremely tough games left on their schedule - including five games against their division rivals. So it's too early to project if they'll make the playoffs.

But the Jets got the kind of win that could be a sign that they've turned the corner and aren't the automatic W team that so many see them as.