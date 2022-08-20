NFL World Reacts To Jets Player's Punishment For Ridiculous Hit On Jalen Hurts

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams has been fined $10,609 by the NFL for his late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during last week's preseason opener.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the fine on Saturday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this punishment for Williams.

"That sounds about right," one fan wrote.

"Only 10k is crazy," another said.

"Good. He deserves it. But he’ll learn from it," another added.

Leading with his helmet, Williams delivered a massive hit to Hurts after he was already well out of bounds on a QB scramble. Understandably, head coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles sideline were livid.

Fortunately Hurts was able to pop right back up with no injuries, but this is a prime example of why teams are reluctant to trot out their starting quarterbacks during the preseason.

Hurts didn't play much in the preseason opener, but he finished the game with 80 yards and a touchdown on a perfect 6/6 passing.