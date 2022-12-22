NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Announcement

The New York Jets have spent over a month tinkering with their quarterback room but today they made a move that some fans have been clamoring for for a while.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets have elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their active roster. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jets are likely to use the versatile quarterback in specific packages tailored to his skills.

Streveler became a bit of a folk hero for the Jets during the 2022 preseason. He led them on fourth quarter game-winning drives in all three of their preseason games, securing a roster spot in the process.

On top of everything, Streveler has a reputation for being an all-around great guy with a fun personality. He's easy to root for - and that's exactly what's happening right now.

Fans on Twitter are extremely excited to see what Streveler might have to offer even if only for a few plays. A few are even saying that it gives them a reason to watch a game they wouldn't otherwise tune into.

Chris Streveler went undrafted out of South Dakota in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League - winning the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 - before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Streveler appeared in seven games for Arizona over two seasons, completing 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

Now he has a chance to potentially play a role in saving the Jets' season.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. and will air on Amazon Prime Video.