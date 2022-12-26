NFL World Reacts To Jets' Starting Quarterback Decision

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback in Week 17.

According to multiple reports, doctors have cleared Mike White for contact and he's expected to start next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

White had to miss this past week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he couldn't get back in time. The contest resulted in an ugly 19-3 loss where Zach Wilson's struggles continued.

Jets fans are thankful for this news as their team's playoff hopes now rest on White's shoulders.

White has appeared in three games for the Jets this season and has completed 62% of his passes for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Jets will look to snap their four-game losing streak next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be regionally televised by FOX.