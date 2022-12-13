NFL World Reacts To Jim Caldwell's Coaching Admission

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jim Caldwell has addressed the possibility of returning to the NFL coaching ranks in 2023.

Caldwell, a former head coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, last served as an assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The 67-year-old coach said he'd be thrilled to see himself as an NFL coach next season — but would be just as happy seeing other minority coaches get their opportunities as well.

"I have a strong desire to get back in the league as a head football coach," he said, via The 33rd Team. "... It's not necessarily all about me... There's a lot of other great candidates out there.... I’d love to see some of those guys get a job and maybe I’m left on the sideline. I’d love that.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Caldwell.

"He should be a candidate for the Cardinals and Panthers jobs," one fan suggested.

"We'll know change has finally arrived when extremely qualified, minority coaches don't have to contemplate sacrificing their careers/ desires in order for other extremely qualified, minority coaches to get a 'legitimate' opportunity at an NFL head coaching job," another added.

"Get my boy a job," another said.

We'll see if Caldwell comes out of this year's coaching cycle with a new NFL gig.