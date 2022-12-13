NFL World Reacts To Jim Caldwell's Coaching Admission
Jim Caldwell has addressed the possibility of returning to the NFL coaching ranks in 2023.
Caldwell, a former head coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, last served as an assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
The 67-year-old coach said he'd be thrilled to see himself as an NFL coach next season — but would be just as happy seeing other minority coaches get their opportunities as well.
"I have a strong desire to get back in the league as a head football coach," he said, via The 33rd Team. "... It's not necessarily all about me... There's a lot of other great candidates out there.... I’d love to see some of those guys get a job and maybe I’m left on the sideline. I’d love that.”
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Caldwell.
"He should be a candidate for the Cardinals and Panthers jobs," one fan suggested.
"We'll know change has finally arrived when extremely qualified, minority coaches don't have to contemplate sacrificing their careers/ desires in order for other extremely qualified, minority coaches to get a 'legitimate' opportunity at an NFL head coaching job," another added.
"Get my boy a job," another said.
We'll see if Caldwell comes out of this year's coaching cycle with a new NFL gig.