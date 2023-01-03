NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Owner Rumor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

This past offseason, Jim Harbaugh said his flirtation with the NFL was over. Now, according to the latest reports, it seems that might not be the case.

Per Panthers beat writer Joe Person: "Panthers owner David Tepper has talked with Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh about the Panthers head coaching vacancy, a league source confirmed."

The NFL world reacted to the report out of Charlotte on Tuesday.

"Please please please," a fan replied.

"I mean it would be a good hire but y'all know I'm conflicted," a Panthers podcaster said.

"BRING HIM HOME."

"Oh damn that dude wasn't talking crazy," another tweeted.

"I’m okay with this. But you HAVE to try and retain Wilks for DC," another user said. "Them guys love him and you want to keep that defense consistent."

"Good. This is absolutely worth doing your diligence on. Jim Harbaugh is one of the more effective NFL coaches of the last 20 years, and while he comes with some degree of reported baggage, he builds winners and does it free of [expletive]."

Something to watch.