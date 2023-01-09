NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Coaching Preference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are thinking big for their vacant head-coaching opening.

They're set to interview a few top candidates, one of which is current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, Harbaugh wants back in the NFL and would take the Broncos' job if he was offered it.

“He will flat go to Denver,” a former Harbaugh associate told Sando. "He is not thinking about any of that stuff. He will just go take it, in my opinion. He thought he was going to get the Vikings job last year and it didn't happen."

This development has the NFL community excited about this year's coaching carousel.

If Harbaugh does go to the Broncos, it would be his second stint in the NFL. His first stint came with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14.

He finished with a 44-19-1 record and even led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 before he left the 49ers after the 2014 season.