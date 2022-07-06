NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Browns Suggestion

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

With Baker Mayfield shipped off to Carolina and Deshaun Watson looking at a possible year-long suspension, Robert Griffin III believes his former team should take a serious look at the 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tweeting, "If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now."

The NFL world reacted to RGIII's suggestion on Wednesday.

"Yes … I agree.." one user said. "First rounder minimum."

"The 49ers win with Garoppolo not because of," another fan replied.

"Jimmy G is literally just a more attractive Baker Mayfield."

"Makes a lot of sense Robert. The money being paid out to their QBs though would be…." replied Steve Wyche.

"As a lifelong Browns fan I 100% agree," another said. "Jimmy G would finally bring a winning culture to our football team that we haven’t had in 60 years. All this guy has done is win on 2 different NFL teams and it’s time to make it 3. Do the right thing Browns no matter the cost.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are currently the other QB's on the Browns roster.