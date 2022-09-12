NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Cowboys Speculation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the quarterback market over the next several weeks.

Dak Prescott is set to be out for the next six-to-eight weeks after suffering a thumb injury during Sunday night's game. He's set to have surgery in the coming days.

One quarterback that could garner some trade interest from the Cowboys is Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey Lance is the 49ers starting quarterback after he won the starting job going into training camp.

While it seems unlikely that the 49ers would trade Garoppolo after they just gave him a deal for this season, that hasn't stopped the NFL community from talking about it.

The Cowboys will have much to consider over these next several weeks. If they don't make a move at the position, that would mean Cooper Rush would start until Prescott is ready to come back.