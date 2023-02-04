NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Falcons Rumor

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

We don't know where Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing in 2023, we just know it won't be in San Francisco.

After Kyle Shanahan said he sees no circumstance in which Jimmy G will be back with the team next season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared what an NFL personnel evaluator said about the veteran QB possibly landing with the Falcons.

One league personnel evaluator had a good suggested fit for Atlanta: Jimmy Garoppolo. A bridge starter with QB1 upside, Garoppolo would get shades of the Niners' Kyle Shanahan offense with the Falcons, thanks to Arthur Smith's lean on the run and play-action. And Garoppolo would come at a reasonable financial clip.

The NFL world reacted to the idea over the weekend.

"A league evaluator from the NFC West that doesn't connect to the Falcons in any way speculates that Garoppolo would be a good fit. Not that they’ll actually go after him," one fan said.

"Ah yes… we brought in a bridge started last year to get us to… a bridge starter," another fan wrote.

"Hell you say to me??" a fan asked.

There figures to be a market for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Whether or not that resides in the Atlanta... only time will tell.