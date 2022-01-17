NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be 100 percent when the 49ers battle the Packers on Saturday.

Garoppolo played with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb when the 49ers battle the Cowboys on Sunday. He did just enough to get San Francisco to this weekend’s Divisional Round.

However, Garoppolo suffered another potentially-serious injury during Sunday’s game.

Per Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo sprained his throwing shoulder late in the first half. The good news is he’ll be practicing this week. The bad news is he’ll be playing with two injuries at frigid Lambeau on Saturday. Either way, 49ers fans are getting nervous.

“If the #49ers theoretically wanted to sub in Trey Lance for all or part of the game against Green Bay, without hurting Garoppolo’s trade value, this temporary injury sure would be a good thing to announce,” one fan said. “Lance played in a couple of cold games at North Dakota State, I’d bet.”

“Death, taxes and another Jimmy G injury. Sheesh,” another commented.