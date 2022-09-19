NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are built to win now. And according to Steve Wyche via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the LA Rams feel San Francisco has a much better chance now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back behind center.

Per Kleiman, "People in the Rams locker room believe that the 49ers are now a better team with Jimmy Garoppolo back as the starting QB."

The NFL world reacted to the news out of Los Angeles on Monday.

"2 weeks into the season and I am already exhausted," one fan said. "I hate this but we must move forward."

"Well, Lance is a huge unknown and Garoppolo has been kicking [their] ass for years," another replied.

"Okay? And?" another asked.

"I also believe this and am not in the Rams locker room."

After his return, Jimmy G said it was "like riding a bike." We'll see how far he can ultimately take the 49ers as they journey through the rest of 2022.