NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance Tonight

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Green Bay has been the better team so far tonight. The Packers are leading the 49ers, 10-0, late in the second quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled at times. He’s 7 for 11 for 65 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been calling for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to play.

Not everyone is doing that, though.

Some are pointing to Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who had an incredibly bad performance in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“Everyone who wants Trey Lance to be rushed into action should check out how Justin Fields is doing today,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, they’re not the same player, but it’s pretty hard to have success as a rookie. Everyone from Fields to Trevor Lawrence to Zach Wilson has struggled mightily this year.

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell doesn’t think that Garoppolo’s interception was that bad, either.

Regardless, the Packers are leading the 49ers, 10-0. Something needs to change on offense for San Francisco moving forward tonight.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.