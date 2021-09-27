NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance Tonight

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Green Bay has been the better team so far tonight. The Packers are leading the 49ers, 10-0, late in the second quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled at times. He’s 7 for 11 for 65 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been calling for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to play.

How Trey Lance looking at Kyle Shanahan right now pic.twitter.com/Je8sqpzYwf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 27, 2021

We want Trey Lance — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 27, 2021

Trey Lance. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 27, 2021

Not everyone is doing that, though.

Some are pointing to Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who had an incredibly bad performance in a loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“Everyone who wants Trey Lance to be rushed into action should check out how Justin Fields is doing today,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, they’re not the same player, but it’s pretty hard to have success as a rookie. Everyone from Fields to Trevor Lawrence to Zach Wilson has struggled mightily this year.

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell doesn’t think that Garoppolo’s interception was that bad, either.

I think that’s much more of a great play by Jaire Alexander than a bad play by Jimmy Garoppolo. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 27, 2021

Here's the dots. Alexander's not breaking on the ball when Garoppolo releases this pass. It's not double coverage. Just incredible recognition + closing speed by a great corner. pic.twitter.com/aNs861HYYn — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 27, 2021

Regardless, the Packers are leading the 49ers, 10-0. Something needs to change on offense for San Francisco moving forward tonight.