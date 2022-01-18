NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Comment About Dak Prescott

After the Cowboys upset loss to the sixth-seeded 49ers Sunday, FOX Sports shared that Dak Prescott and former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo share the same postseason record through their first six seasons.

Hall of Famer and coach of the dynastic Cowboys of the 90’s, Jimmy Johnson shared his disappointment in Dallas’ lack of playoff success. “A shame…” he tweeted.

Johnson’s tweet got plenty of reaction from NFL Twitter.

“Yes it’s a damn shame,” one Cowboys fan responded. “We can blame Garrett, Linehan, McCarthy, Moore, etc. but at the end of day it’s all Jerry Jones fault.”

Yes it’s a damn shame. We can blame Garrett, Linehan, McCarthy, Moore, etc. but at the end of day it’s all Jerry Jones fault. https://t.co/eregHXdJNw — A4RON (@Aaron_g8820) January 18, 2022

“Jimmy come save us,” another fan replied.

Jimmy come save us https://t.co/y247ehIcJE — lynz (@lynziekate) January 18, 2022

“Dak has had exponentially better and more talented teams than Romo in those years,” commented one user.

Dak has had exponentially better and more talented teams than romo in those years. — Shaddy D. (@SilentVision21) January 18, 2022

“Please uncurse us Jimmy,” another said.

Please uncurse us Jimmy https://t.co/NeS9acmXSj — Hashslingingstonktrader (@JerryJonessucks) January 18, 2022

It’s hard to believe, but the “America’s Team” hasn’t won a Super Bowl in more than a quarter century. Since Jerry Jones chose to move off of Jimmy Johnson, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to sustain the success that his culture created from 1989-1993.

Despite fielding very talented teams over the years, Dallas can never seem to live up to their championship expectations.

2021 was no different.