NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Controversial Opinion

The NFC East currently boasts three teams that are at least four games above .500, with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall as the only remaining unbeaten team. But if you ask Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, it won't be the Eagles representing the division in the Super Bowl.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Johnson declared that the 2022 Dallas Cowboys are "the best Cowboys team that I've seen" and that he remains skeptical of the Eagles. Johnson argued that the Eagles offense tends to score early but fade late, leaving them vulnerable against a team that makes the right adjustments.

"I think this is the best Cowboys team that I’ve seen… I’m still not 100% sold on Philadelphia. The NFC is down. I think the Cowboys have a better shot than most," Johnson said.

Plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans and even fans of other teams seem to agree with Johnson's evaluation. Many are saying that it's only a matter of time before the Eagles are exposed and lose:

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't done everything perfectly, but they've done the one thing that's most important this season: Score more points than their opponents.

One of those opponents that the Eagles knocked off was the Dallas Cowboys themselves, who were, granted, without star quarterback Dak Prescott for the game.

Maybe the outcome will be different in the rematch.

