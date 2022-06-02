NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news.

He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.

Fans immediately started flocking to social media to give their reactions to the great news. It didn't take fans long to start making jokes about the future baby's athletic prowess.

"In 2043 the NFL is going to get the greatest Badger prospect the world has ever seen," one fan said.

"Baby is going to be born with 10 career sacks already. Congrats you two," one fan said.

"This is about to be the most athletic child ever," another fan said.

On her Instagram account, Kealia announced the couple is expecting the baby in October of 2022.

Congratulations to both J.J. and Kealia!