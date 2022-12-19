NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Announcement Monday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL might think there's something up with JJ Watt after he had a strong performance on Sunday.

The league sent Watt a text message on Monday morning asking him to participate in a urine test. He has to report to the testing center within three hours of the text.

To say that he was unhappy about getting this text would be an understatement.

He finished Sunday's game with five total tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble.

The NFL community was quite annoyed by Watt getting this text.

So far this season, Watt has compiled 27 total tackles (21 solo), 9.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and six passes defended.

He'll likely not test positive for any banned substance even though he did have a strong game. It'll just be something that blows over once it's completed.