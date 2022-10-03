NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Emotional Press Conference

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This week's health scare seems to have put things in perspective for Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt.

During Sunday's postgame press conference, an emotional Watt spoke on the juxtaposition of seeing ultrasounds of his soon-to-be son vs. his own heart examination days prior.

For months we've been looking at ultrasounds of our baby boy and they're all extremely happy. And then Thursday we were looking at an ultrasound of my heart, ... it was very tough. ... It's been a week. But happy to be here. Happy to... [long pause] I mean, it's been tough, you know? It was just weird. Just weird. I have a baby on the way...

The NFL world reacted to Watt's presser on social media.

"Felt that - children can change your perspective on everything," commented Amir Zonozi. "Congrats on your growing family JJ Watt - please take care of yourself brother - to the world you are 99 to them they only have one dad."

"All my homies love JJ," tweeted a Jets fan.

"Anyone else crying at their desk? Just me then?" another asked.

"Glad JJ is alright."

"One of the better people in the league.

Watt had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm after feeling some irregularities on Wednesday and still found a way to get on the field for this past weekend's game.