NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Final Game Performance

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

JJ Watt is ending his NFL career with a bang.

In his final game, the Arizona Cardinals' star pass rusher got a sack in the first quarter on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

In typical Watt fashion, he won his rep and brought Purdy down in a hurry. After that, he did a little bow as a celebration.

The NFL community was super happy about that sack on social media as Watt's career is about to end.

Even though Watt never won a Super Bowl during his career, he's still going to go down as one of the best pass rushers of this generation. He's also going to be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when it comes calling in a few years.

The Cardinals are set to finish the 2022 season with a 4-13 record and could have a tough time replacing Watt during the offseason.