NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joe Buck had quite the call on Deebo Samuel's long touchdown reception during Monday Night Football.

Buck, who is in his first season with ESPN following 25 years with FOX, knew exactly what to say when Deebo made the catch and then turned on the afterburners.

Here's the full clip of the call:

NFL fans loved that Monday Night Football is a lot more watchable with Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.

"Not sure announcers are worth the recent bidding wars. But going from an awful MNF broadcast to Buck and Aikman has made it absurdly more watchable," one fan tweeted.

"Now imagine how Joe Tessitore would have done it. MNF deserves this," another fan tweeted.

"So good at punctuating plays, keeping sentences short + punchy, and staying quiet after the score to let a loud home crowd tell the story," another fan tweeted.

Buck and Aikman will be on the call again next Monday night for the Raiders-Chiefs contest.