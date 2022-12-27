NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Postgame Behavior

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Following this Monday night's game between the Chargers and Colts, ESPN broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck appeared on "SportsCenter."

During their interview with Scott Van Pelt, Buck cracked a hilarious joke about his family.

"The little boys had a nice Christmas - I appreciate it," Buck said. "One got a drum set, the other got a guitar. That's why I'm happy I'm in Indianapolis this weekend."

Fans were quite amused by this segment.

"We just thought Joe Buck was drunk but in reality he apparently just feels like can show his personality now that he's at ESPN," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "When media personalities stop taking themselves so seriously and remember sports are part of the entertainment business, these segments can actually be fun!"

Van Pelt tried to get out of this conversation, which then led to Buck saying, "It's your show, I thought you wanted ratings."



Aikman and Buck will be in Cincinnati next Monday to cover the Bengals-Bills game.