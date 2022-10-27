NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow-Inspired Halloween Costume

A young NFL fan may have pulled off the perfect Halloween costume this year.

On Thursday, a photo of the young fan wearing a Joe Burrow-inspired costume went viral. The kid was actually dressed up as the quarterback dressing up as Ja'Marr Chase during their time together at LSU.

“Can anyone top this??,” FOX19 tweeted. “For Halloween, a Fort Thomas boy is dressing up as Joe Burrow DRESSING UP as Ja’Marr Chase.”

Take a look at the costume here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this Halloween costume.

"No one can top this. Kudos to his parents lol," one wrote.

"This Halloween I will be dressed as the kid who dressed up as Joe Burrow dressed as Ja’Marr Chase," another said.

"My son is also going to be Joe Burrow for Halloween Full game day uniform, helmet & all! But this is super cute & creative!" another added.

Burrow, Chase and the Bengals will look to continue their winning streak with a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.