NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Postgame News

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow is one tough dude.

On Sunday, the Bengals lost to the Chargers, 41-22, and Burrow suffered a gruesome injury in the process. Burrow suffered a pinky injury that looked pretty painful.

Burrow was in some agony attempting to throw the ball on the sideline. He was able to return to the game, but his hand swelled up later in the contest.

This didn’t look good.

Not ideal direction for Joe Burrow’s finger pic.twitter.com/V9DY1cBFzQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 5, 2021

The pinky finger, which is on his throwing finger, really swelled up as the game progressed.

Joe Burrow’s throwing pinky finger is badly swollen. He tried to put a glove on it, but didn't like it and threw it away. He's still in the game and has been handing the ball off with his left hand. pic.twitter.com/lU8Ve0Eeo0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2021

However, being the tough dude that he is, Burrow will not miss any time moving forward. He told reporters that he’ll be good to go next week.

Joe Burrow says he won't miss time with injured pinky. https://t.co/KAEYsfPg1P — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 5, 2021

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” Burrow said, per Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

Quarterbacks don’t get any tougher than Joe Burrow right now.

Burrow gets leveled by Jerry Tillery and still completes the pass to Boyd for a first down. Goodness. Burrow going for tough guy of the year out here today. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

The Bengals, 7-5 on the season, are set to play the 49ers next weekend.