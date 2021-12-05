The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Postgame News

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to their NFL game at Heinz Field on November 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow is one tough dude.

On Sunday, the Bengals lost to the Chargers, 41-22, and Burrow suffered a gruesome injury in the process. Burrow suffered a pinky injury that looked pretty painful.

Burrow was in some agony attempting to throw the ball on the sideline. He was able to return to the game, but his hand swelled up later in the contest.

This didn’t look good.

The pinky finger, which is on his throwing finger, really swelled up as the game progressed.

However, being the tough dude that he is, Burrow will not miss any time moving forward. He told reporters that he’ll be good to go next week.

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” Burrow said, per Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

Quarterbacks don’t get any tougher than Joe Burrow right now.

The Bengals, 7-5 on the season, are set to play the 49ers next weekend.

