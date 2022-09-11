NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Awful Performance Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's gone from bad to worse for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in their Week 1 matchup vs. the Steelers, but somehow they're still within striking distance.

In the fourth quarter, Burrow threw his fourth interception of the day, on top of a lost fumble from earlier in the game.

The NFL world reacted to Burrow's tough performance on Sunday.

"Steelers defense when they see Joe Burrow in the pocket," tweeted Barstool Sports.

"[Joe Burrow] against the Steelers defense," said Complex Sports.

"JOE BURROW HAS 4 INTERCEPTIONS," tweeted Overtime in all-caps.

"For the first time in his career, [Joe Burrow[] has thrown 4 interceptions in a game. The Steelers defense has been NASTY today," said ESPN's Field Yates.

We'll see if he can overcome those mistakes by stealing a W at home.