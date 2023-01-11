NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Best Cornerback Pick

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow kept it in the SEC family when asked about who the best cornerback in the NFL is.

Appearing on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" on The Volume, the Bengals QB said that he believes Broncos 2021 first-round pick Pat Surtain II is already the best corner in the league. Telling the syndicated radio host, "I think he’s the best… he's tough."

The NFL world reacted to Burrow's CB opinion Wednesday.

"Mahomes Dad knows ball tbh," a user said.

"Never forget that PS2 held Ja'Marr Chase to one catch for three yards," tweeted Zack Kelberman.

"Burrow hates playing Denzel," another replied.

"Joe knows ball."

"Joe Shiesty that's my dawg."

"Pat to Cincy confirmed," another fan replied.

Since being selected ninth overall out of Bama, all Surtain has done is establish himself as a premier lockdown corner, earning a Pro Bowl nod and "Players' First Team All-Pro" honors.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.