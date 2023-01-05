NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Bills Game Admission

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

It's been two days since the Bills-Bengals game had to be postponed.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night's game and had to be taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin is still there and the updates continue to look more positive for him.

Because it's a contest with playoff implications on the line, some media pundits have been wondering if the NFL will try and resume the game before the playoffs start, though it won't be this week.

When Burrow was asked about potentially playing the rest of the game, he said it would be "tough" but it's whatever the Bills want to do.

"I think that would be tough. Just scheduling-wise. Whatever Buffalo would want to do is what we would want to do. We're behind them 100 percent," Burrow said.

The NFL community loved how great of an answer Burrow provided.

Right now, the plan is for both teams to play their respective Week 18 games on Sunday before a decision about their Week 17 game is made.

We'll have to see if it gets played before the playoffs start.