NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Performance On Saturday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is getting hot at the right time.

After a rocky start to the 2022 season, the Cincinnati quarterback is now performing at the elite level we've come to expect from him.

In the first half of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup against the New England Patriots, Burrow has a whopping 284 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The NFL world was blown away by Burrow's show-stopping first-half performance.

Many fans are ready to include the third-year quarterback in this year's MVP conversation.

"Joe Burrow is entering MVP chat," one wrote.

"Joe Burrow is the MVP. End of discussion," another added.

"If Joe Burrow played well the first two games he’s the run away favorite for MVP," another said.

If Burrow keeps up this feverish pace in the second half, he could be in for a career-best stat line.

Burrow is currently fourth in this year's MVP odds. Today's performance could see him take a significant jump in those standings.