NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Postgame Plan

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

You can forget the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady jersey swap this coming Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said on Thursday that he won't swap jerseys or ask for Brady's autograph when they meet on the field after Sunday's game.

Burrow is focused on the task at hand, which is helping the Bengals get to 10-4 overall. This will be the first meeting between Burrow and Brady, and it could be the last since there's no guarantee Brady returns next season.

Fans had some fun reacting to this comment.

"Tom Brady will ask for Joe’s autograph," another tweet read.

Burrow comes into this contest completing 68% of his passes for 3,685 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Bengals have won five in a row. Meanwhile, the Bucs come into this with a 6-7 record as they try and stay in first place in the NFC South.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.