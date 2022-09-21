NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Social Media Decision

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals motions to go for two points after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In response to his team's 0-2 start to the 2022 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken a fairly drastic step in getting rid of distractions.

Speaking to the media this week, Burrow announced that he stopped using the social media apps Twitter and Instagram. To that end, he deleted both of the the apps from his phone.

The Bengals are 0-2 to start this season and have been struggling on offense. Burrow's four interceptions are among the highest in the league as are the 13 sacks he's taken.

But football fans aren't convinced that Burrow's departure from Twitter and Instagram is going to make him any more focused. Many have joked that there are plenty of other apps for him to get distracted with such as Facebook and TikTok.

Through two games, Joe Burrow has been sacked a whopping 13 times. He's on pace to be sacked over 100 times if he continues to get taken down at the current rate.

Burrow and the Bengals have a golden opportunity to get back on track against the New York Jets this Sunday. The Jets needed a comeback for the ages just to beat the Cleveland Browns, and their defense is ripe for Burrow to return to form against.

Will removing Twitter and Instagram from his phone help Burrow as he tries to get the Bengals back on track?