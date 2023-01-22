NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Start On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has come out like a man on a mission on Sunday afternoon.

In his first two drives, he completed all nine of his passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a passer rating of 154.9.

Those numbers have the Bengals up 14-0 as they try and get back to their second straight AFC Championship Game.

The NFL community loves how good Burrow has been, especially in snowy conditions.

If Burrow is able to keep this up, it's going to be hard for the Bills to mount a comeback. They're currently down 14-0 in the second quarter.

The winner of this game will move on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next week.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on CBS.