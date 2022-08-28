NFL World Reacts To Joe Flacco's Embarrassing Throw

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco had an interception that he would want back on Sunday afternoon.

Flacco was rolling out to his right to evade some pressure and threw a pass directly to linebacker Austin Calitro.

Here was the play:

This made it a 10-3 game before the Jets answered to make it 10-10. Mike White led that scoring drive after Flacco came out of the game.

Flacco finished with 76 yards and one interception while completing seven of 12 passes.

Both teams are trying to finish the preseason with undefeated records. You can watch the remainder of this contest on NFL Network.