NFL World Reacts To Joe Mixon's Touchdown Celebration

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If you didn't know the Bengals were upset with the NFL's coin flip decision before, you know now.

After Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon scored his first touchdown on Sunday, the Pro Bowler hit the coin flip celly to send a message to the league:

The NFL world reacted to the viral celebration on Twitter.

"Mixon with the coin flip TD celebration. Early leader for best of 2023," said Barstool Sports.

"This is a top-3 TD celebration this year," replied Cameron Wolfe. "Joe Mixon showing how Bengals feel about the coin toss scenario — and with 17-0 lead it doesn’t look like they’ll have to worry about heads or tails today."

"THIS LEAGUE!!" tweeted Pardon My Take. "Joe Mixon does the coin flip celebration after scoring."

"Here's a look at Joe Mixon's coin flip celebration," shared ESPN's Ben Baby.

"Joe Mixon with the coin toss celebration is a classic! Heads or Tails?" asked Jason McCourty.

Savage.