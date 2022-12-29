NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Scary Admission

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joey Bosa recently revealed an injury issue he'd been dealing with over the past several seasons.

Bosa had apparently been dealing with "chronic issues" in his core for years. But now — thanks to the surgery he underwent in September — that chronic pain is gone.

Bosa said he felt serious pain in acts as simple as bending down, team insider Daniel Popper.

“I’m feeling better than I have in years,” Bosa said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Bosa.

"He’s hasn’t looked right in years so this makes complete sense to me. Great news!!" one fan wrote.

"I’m happy for him!! And football players gotta be toughest people in the world," another said.

"This makes me even more excited to have him back! If he was that scary on the field not at 100%…imagine now!" another added.

Bosa has been out since suffering a groin injury in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Even playing through the pain of his chronic core issues, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year notched four 10+ sack seasons through the first six years of his NFL career.

The Chargers designated Bosa to return from the injured reserve on Thursday. His team clinched a playoff birth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.