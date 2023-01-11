NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be down their starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson, who hasn't played since early December, missed practice again on Wednesday due to his sprained PCL. This comes after NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning that Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh then spoke to the media about Jackson's absence and was asked whether it could also be due to not having a contract finalized. Harbaugh declined to answer it.

Ravens fans don't like the sound of this, that's for sure.

"I think he'd like another chance to answer this question," one fan tweeted.

"I get what he’s trying to do but maybe give a more encouraging statement supporting the guy you 'Love' so much. This isn’t a good look at all," another fan tweeted.

The Ravens could be down to their third-string quarterback on Sunday after Tyler Huntley didn't practice on Wednesday, either.

Kickoff for that game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.