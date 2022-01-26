NFL World Reacts To John Mara’s Deshaun Watson Comment

Despite rumors that the New York Giants could bring in a big-time quarterback option this offseason, it appears the franchise is sticking with Daniel Jones as its starting QB.

When asked about the possibility of trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, Giants owner John Mara shut it down emphatically.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” he said. “There’s so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. Cap-wise we couldn’t afford it. But more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now that’s just not the right fit for us.”

These comments from Mara resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from around the NFL world.

Some feel the Giants would be foolish not to go after a QB like Deshaun Watson — despite his more than 20 pending allegations of sexual assault.

“They should at least see what it takes to get him. Without a franchise QB you’re a doormat. With one you’d be an instant playoff team,” one fan wrote.

“This franchise is a joke,” another added.

“Deshaun Watson (if legal situation clears up) or Daniel Jones… I will literally fight someone lol if they think it’s up for debate. They need to stop making excuses for DJ, he’s not it,” another said.

Other New York fans are pleased with this decision.

“Not that I was ever worried about this but glad I was right not to fear,” one wrote.

“Danny Dimes LIVES ON !!!!” another added.

Newly hired GM Joe Schoen confirmed Mara’s statements today as well.

“Knowing where we are salary-cap-wise and the pending legal issues, I don’t know how we could go down that road,” he said during his opening press conference.

From the look of things, the Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback of the future.